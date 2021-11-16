KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 201.2% in October

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 201.2% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 400.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 71.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 77,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:KIO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 74,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.