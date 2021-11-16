Klever (KLV) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $158.86 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00093873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.02 or 1.00468482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.32 or 0.06928462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

