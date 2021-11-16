Klimatas (KTS) Trading 94.3% Higher This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,089.78 and approximately $877.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

