Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.