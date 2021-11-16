Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the October 14th total of 527,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KOMOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 360,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,132. Komo Plant Based Foods has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50.

