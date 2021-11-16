KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 344.4% in October

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

