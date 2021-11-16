Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 41,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

