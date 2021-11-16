Konomi Network Reaches One Day Volume of $1.62 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $1.62 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.