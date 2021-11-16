Kopion Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. MiX Telematics makes up 5.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 2.29% of MiX Telematics worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $305.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

