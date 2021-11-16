Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.50 ($108.82).

Shares of KRN traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €95.75 ($112.65). 27,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a twelve month low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($117.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.94.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

