Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $107.37

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and traded as high as $110.30. Kubota shares last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 13,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

