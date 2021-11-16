Kusama Hits One Day Volume of $165.27 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Kusama has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $165.27 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $355.54 or 0.00604638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

