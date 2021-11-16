Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

