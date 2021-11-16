Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,210,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

