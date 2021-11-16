Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

