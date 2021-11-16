Kwmg LLC Buys 3,669 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,450,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in NRG Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.