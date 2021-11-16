Kwmg LLC Buys 909 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

AMGN opened at $207.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.