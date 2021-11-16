Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.