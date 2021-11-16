Kwmg LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

