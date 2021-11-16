Kwmg LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.