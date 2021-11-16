Kwmg LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

