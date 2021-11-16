Kwmg LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.