Kwmg LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 204.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

