Kwmg LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

