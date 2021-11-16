Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

