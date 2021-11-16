Kwmg LLC Purchases 14,935 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

