Kwmg LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

