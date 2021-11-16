Kwmg LLC Purchases 8,258 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,573 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

