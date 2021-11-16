Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

