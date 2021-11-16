Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

