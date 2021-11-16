Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 43,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

