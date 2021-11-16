Kwmg LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $435,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE BBWI opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

