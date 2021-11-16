KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.9%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €75.80 ($89.18) and last traded at €75.80 ($89.18). Approximately 3,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.50 ($90.00).

Several equities research analysts have commented on KWS shares. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.50 ($87.65).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.