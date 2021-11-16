La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 541,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,146. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

