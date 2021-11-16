LABS Group Market Cap Achieves $29.06 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $29.06 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.