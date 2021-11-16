Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.37. 8,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,167. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.