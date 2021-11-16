Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.66. The stock had a trading volume of 273,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,756,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $338.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

