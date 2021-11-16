Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,166,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.44 and its 200 day moving average is $360.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

