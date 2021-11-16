Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 3,200,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

