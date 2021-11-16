Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.38. 12,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

