Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.92. 6,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,624. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

