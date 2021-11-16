Lake Street Financial LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,037. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

