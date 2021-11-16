Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $3,785,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 81,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,087,435. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $491.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

