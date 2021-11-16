Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 11,239 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 55,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

