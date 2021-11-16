Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. 22,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

