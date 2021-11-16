Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 753 ($9.84).

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

In other Lancashire news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Sally Williams bought 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($65,376.01).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 512.58 ($6.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 580.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 625.79. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.01).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.