Landbox (LAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $49,415.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 42.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Landbox has a market cap of $373,758.62 and $49,415.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

