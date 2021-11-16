Langley Steinert Sells 41,979 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. 917,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,966. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

