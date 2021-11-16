Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.45% of Lantheus worth $27,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,441 shares of company stock valued at $588,269 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

