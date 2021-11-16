Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post $322.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.00 million and the lowest is $240.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.19.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

